Cheer camp coming to BHS Saturday

The Bellmont High School cheerleaders will host their annual cheer camp from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.

The camp is for anyone in grades pre-K through eighth grades and the cost to attend is $25, which includes a T-shirt.

Campers will perform during the boys home basketball game Saturday.

Registration forms are available at the high school, middle school and elementary schools, as well as Razz M' Jazz Dance Studio.

For additional information, call Bellmont High School at 724-7121.

