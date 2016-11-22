Changes announced at DDD

Jannaya Andrews, a veteran editor/reporter for the Decatur Daily Democrat, has been named the newspaper’s managing editor.

The announcement was made today by Publisher Jesse Lindsey.

Andrews has been with the newspaper since 2011.

A native of Decatur, she is a 1991 graduate of Bellmont High School and a resident of rural Willshire.

“Jannaya brings a fresh and local perspective and personality to our newsroom and I think the future is bright for her and more importantly is poised to bring relevance, reliability and help us build on the credibility Decatur and our readers deserve from their local community newspaper,” said Lindsey.

She has served as the Associate Editor of the Democrat and Editor of the Berne Shopping News for the past three years. She was also in charge of special projects for the Democrat, and has covered many local boards and events during that time.

“I feel honored to be following in the footsteps of both former editors J Swygart and Bob Shraluka,” Andrews said. “While this transition will be challenging, I hope to be able lead the paper in a way that is beneficial both for our community and staff.”

Ashley Bailey, who joined the Democrat a little more than a year ago after moving to the area from Arkansas, will take over as Editor of the Berne Shopping News, as well continuing her role managing the Democrat Community page.

Her responsibilities also include the Adams Central school board, Monroe Town Council, and assorted other general reporting roles.

Sports Editor Dylan Malone remains in his position, covering local Adams County sporting events and updating the community on national scores as well. “I’m excited about the changes in our newsroom and expect our readers will begin to see the difference. Jannaya has earned this opportunity and we’re lucky to have a local girl lead the newsroom for her very own community newspaper,” noted Lindsey.