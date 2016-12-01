Chamber seeking nominations for annual awards

The Decatur Chamber of Commerce announced it is now accepting nominations for the Stephen Decatur, Small Business and Large Business Awards to be named during the annual dinner.

Nomination forms are available at the chamber office, located at 125 E. Monroe St. Forms must be returned by Jan. 6, 2017.

The annual dinner will be held Feb. 2, 2017, at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Further details will be released in December.

For more information call 724-2604 or email info@decaturchamber.org.