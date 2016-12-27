Central @ Bellmont, boys BB webcast

Tonight a county rivalry is renewed as the Bellmont Braves host the Adams Central Jets. The JV game will start at 6 p.m. and the varsity will pick up after around 7:30 p.m. The DDD pregame show will start approximately 10 minutes before varsity tip-off so stay tuned in and don't miss a moment of Bellmont sports. To log in, click the link below. Once on the game site, log in with Facebook or create a username and password. The service is free to enjoy. Cheer on your favorite team tonight!

To view the game, click this link:

https://livestream.com/accounts/2267246/events/6807933/edit