Callithumpian 5K race entry deadline near

The Callithumpian Canter 5K-race and one-mile Fun Run will be held Oct. 30 at Bellmont High School.

The Fun Run begins at 1:30 p.m. and the 5K Race starts at 2 p.m. on the same course on the Bellmont campus used by high school cross country teams and the IHSAA for tournaments. Awards will be presented shortly after the completion of the 5K event.

Pre-registration is available by mailing a completed entry form and check or money order made out to: Callithumpian Committee to Mary Friedt, 325 N. 9th St., Decatur 46733. The deadline for pre-registration is Oct. 24.