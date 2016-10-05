C2C plans First Friday biz breakfasts

Connect To Careers of Adams County will host a series of monthly “First Friday” breakfasts, beginning Friday, at various locations around the county. The cost of each breakfast is $5 and participants will hear a quick session on a range of topics that will benefit their businesses or careers, according to organizers. Each meeting will run from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

The kick-off breakfast will be held Friday at the Palmer House, 118 W. Main St., Berne. WorkOne is the sponsor. The remainder of the 2016 schedule includes:

Nov. 4 — Small Business Saturday, hosted by Decatur Downdog, 164 S. 2nd St., Decatur;

Dec. 2 — This is SCORE, at Decatur City Hall, 172 N. 2nd St., Decatur.

