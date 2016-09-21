Bring your coats to BHS Homecoming Friday night

The Bellmont High School National Honor Society will conduct its annual “Coats Because We Care” coat drive for area charities Friday night at Worthman Stadium, prior to the BHS Homecoming game against Leo on Friday.

“This is the sixth year our students have collected coats for charities in need in Decatur,” stated Michelle Houser, BHS National Honor Society advisor. “This has been a wonderful opportunity for our students to get involved in outreach efforts in our community, and we are blessed at the amount of support and engagement we receive each year.”

Students will be available to collect coats starting at 6 p.m. Individuals interested in donating to the collection may drop off coats at the stadium entrance. The National Honor Society will offer “curbside drop-off” service for donors who will not be attending the game.

Collection boxes will also be placed in area businesses around town. “We welcome individuals to donate wherever they wish. All items donated will go to this much needed cause,” Houser said. “The National Honor Society wishes to share its appreciation for all those that intend to participate and/or to those that have participated in the past,” concluded Houser.

For additional information, contact Houser at 724-7121 or via email at houserm@nadams.k12.in.us.

