BMS still open for indoor walkers

Area residents interested in walking inside during the winter months may do so at Bellmont Middle School from 5:30-8 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday Thursday through March 23. If school is closed for any reason that day, there will be no walking.

Walkers should enter the building on the Piqua Road side, using the east-facing door. Evening hours are supervised by a Decatur-Adams County Parks & Recreation supervisor. Adults only (ninth grade and older). No children (eighth grade and younger) are allowed on the track or in the gym area. No strollers are allowed on the track. Twelve laps around the inside of the track equals one mile.