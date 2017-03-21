Blue Bird nesting boxes are back

Submitted by Leah Thompson

NA Community Schools

North Adams Community Schools announced students from the Bellmont High School construction class are now hosting a Blue Bird Nesting Box fundraiser.

“The Blue Bird Nesting Box sale has been a successful fundraiser for students of the construction class and Industrial Tech program,” said Leah Thompson, communications coordinator for North Adams Community Schools. “We are excited to again host this popular fundraiser for members of the community to participate. Purchasing items, such as nesting boxes, supports our high school programs that are preparing our students with vocational skills that will benefit them after graduation.”

Each birdhouse is uniquely-crafted by students, grades 9-12, in the program.

“We have several birdhouses ready for purchase,” said Jason Egly, Industrial Tech instructor for NA. “The students will be constructing nesting boxes through May, so we are also accepting orders for upcoming builds.”

The cost for each nesting box is $10. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to upgrade tools and equipment for the program.

“Money raised from the fundraiser helps to ensure that the program is equipped with adequate tools and equipment,” added Thompson. “And the hands-on experience the students receive, that is priceless.”

For more information or purchase/order a Blue Bird Nesting Box, please contact Jason Egly at Bellmont High School at 724-7121, ext. 2259 or via email at eglyj@nadams.k12.in.us.