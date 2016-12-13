Blackhawk @ Bellmont, girls webcast

Tonight's webcast of the girls basketball team against Blackhawk Christian is postponed. The game is on as scheduled, but due to unforseen circumstances, the DDD's webcasting coverage of the game has been cancelled. See tomorrow's edition for the full story of the game. Go Squaws!

The next webcast will be on Thursday when the Braves host the Leo Lions on the mat. The wrestling webcast may have special guest Remy Bultemeier on as a guest speaker (if he's up to it!).