Bill the Bison going to auction

Submitted by Jessica Thieme

Adams County United Way

Bill the Bison will go up for auction today, according to United Way Executive Director Jessica Thieme. The auction will continue through March 31.

To place a bid for the auction, call the United Way office at 728-2056. At that time, the office will record the bidders’ name and amount of bid. The starting bid is $500. The person with the highest bid on March 31 will be the proud owner of the Bison.

Bill has been hosted by more than 50 businesses in Adams County throughout the last nine months, displayed at the Indiana State Fair and hosted by North Adams Community Schools, Adams Central Community Schools and South Adams Community Schools.

According to Thieme, the money raised from the auction will be allocated to community partners throughout the year. The United Way funds more than 20 agencies and programs throughout Adams County.

Currently, the United Way of Adams County is looking at funding about 80 percent of the total amount of money typically given out to community partners.

Those interested in donating to the United Way or for more details on Bill the Bison, call the United Way office at 728-2056.