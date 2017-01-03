Big trucks cause big problems in Stratton

A few incidents involving semi drivers trying to pass through Stratton Addition in an attempt to bypass road construction on U.S. 224 in the past week.

Mayor Ken Meyer on Tuesday said a semi truck and trailer made its way into Stratton Thursday and "took out a power pole" along with some of the overhead lines. The truck fled the scene and the driver was not caught.

On Monday, another semi driver attempted to travel through Stratton and, again, overhead lines were contacted.

With this in mind, additional barricades have been placed at both entrances — at Limberlost Trail off U.S. 224 and E. Monroe Street onto Harvester Lane — and moved into a pattern semis cannot pass.

“The only issue we saw this morning was when a car is wanting to turn (left) onto Harvester and there’s two or three cars behind them on Monroe, and there’s car on Harvester wanting to go to Ogg Street,” Meyer said. “We saw that two or three times this morning. So I think Jeremy (City Operations Manager Jeremy Gilbert) Was going to move the barricade in about 10 feet to allow that first car to turn onto Harvester and wait there. So it’s going to be trial and error for awhile, but we’ll get through it.”

Meyer asks that local drivers understand this may make it more difficult for cars to navigate as well. Residents living on the east side of Decatur are asked to consider taking the Ogg Street or

Piqua Road detour, rather than driving through Stratton.

Actual construction on the U.S. 224 project will begin today, so residents may need to add an additional 5-10 minutes travel time while construction continues.