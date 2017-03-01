BHS Health Occupation students collecting art supplies

Submitted by Leah Thompson

NA Community Schools

Students of the Health Occupation Education Program at Bellmont High School are holding an Art Supply Drive to benefit children of the Zulu Nation in South Africa — a village severely impacted by AIDS/HIV.

“At least 70 percent of the people are influenced by the disease — whether it be a grandmother, parent or a sibling,” stated Janelle Gresla, Health Occupations Education teacher at Bellmont High School. “On average, 40 kids a day attend the center (where the art supplies will be delivered) for help with homework, to do activities and participate in education – and this student-driven outreach project is one way that we can help to ensure that the center has access to the materials and supplies for the children.”

YOU CAN HELP

Join North Adams Community Schools in collecting art supplies and materials to be delivered to our friends in South Africa. Construction paper, glitter, scissors, crayons, colored pencils, pencils, markers, paint and paint brushes are some of the items requested for the drive.

“Each of my students is required to earn 25 community service project points during their semester,” added Gresla. “It’s a great opportunity to teach our students humility and generosity in a way that impacts and blesses the lives of so many in ways that we may never be able to understand the magnitude.”

We are inviting our guests at the Spotlight on Decatur event March 11 to help us fill our collection bins at the North Adams Community Schools booth from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

“I am proud of my students for all of their outreach efforts and contributions that they make throughout the year,” Gresla said. “Their initiative, drive and, of course, their heart for giving continue to set positive examples in our community and around the world.”

Individuals who would like to contribute to the Art Supply Drive may also drop off donations at the North Adams Community Schools Administration Office by March 21.