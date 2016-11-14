Berne sets ‘17 holiday dates for employees

The Berne City Council at its recent meeting set the 2017 holiday schedule for city employees, adding Columbus Day to the mix.

“They work really hard, and we have some great employees,” said Mayor Bill McKean. “This is a fairly inexpensive way to show how much we appreciate them.”

The council batted around the idea of changing the times of its bi-weekly meetings from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., however the idea was nixed in the end. Councilors were split on the idea, with some open to the change and some preferring to keep the schedule as is.

Following is a list of the holidays city employees will have off in 2017:

• Feb. 20 — Presidents Day;

• April 14, Good Friday;

• May 29, Memorial Day;

• July 4, Independence Day;

• Sept. 4, Labor Day;

• Oct. 9, Columbus Day;

• Nov. 10, Veterans Day;

• Nov. 23-24, Thanksgiving;

• Dec. 22-25, Christmas;

• Dec. 29, New Year’s Eve;

• Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day.