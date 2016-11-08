Berne offices closed Friday for Vets Day

Berne officials announced city offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

Other holiday hours include:

— Friday’s trash route will run as scheduled;

— There will be no stick or limb pick up Friday;

— The compost site will be closed Friday.

To report a water leak or other non-emergency situations when city offices are closed, call the Berne Police Department at 589-2169, or the sheriff’s department at 724-7141 and ask they send a Berne police officer to check the situation.

The officer will then contact Berne City Department if necessary.

