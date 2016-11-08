Berne offices closed Friday for Vets Day
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Berne officials announced city offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
Other holiday hours include:
— Friday’s trash route will run as scheduled;
— There will be no stick or limb pick up Friday;
— The compost site will be closed Friday.
To report a water leak or other non-emergency situations when city offices are closed, call the Berne Police Department at 589-2169, or the sheriff’s department at 724-7141 and ask they send a Berne police officer to check the situation.
The officer will then contact Berne City Department if necessary.
