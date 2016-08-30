Berne holiday hours announced
Tuesday, August 30, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Berne city offices will be closed Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.
Other holiday hours include:
— Monday and Tuesday trash routes will run Tuesday;
— The compost site will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and will be closed Monday.
To report a water leak or other non-emergency situations when city offices are closed, call the Berne Police Department at 589-2169, or the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 724-7141 and ask they send a Berne police officer to check the situation.
The officer will then contact Berne City Department if necessary.
Category: