Berne board approves bigger lots

Bigger lots, bigger garages ... that’s what the people want. The Berne City Council on Tuesday learned the plan commission heard — and later approved — a request by Bern Developers to turn eight lots at Villas of Courtyard Lakes, Hannemann Court cul-de-sac, into six lots.

Council President Gregg Sprunger, who is also a member of the plan commission, told the board Bern Developers wants to build single dwellings on the lots, rather than multi-dwellings. “The utilities are already there,” he said. “They’re just going to make the lots a little bigger.”

“We’re hearing people like to have three car garages now,” Berne Mayor Bill McKean said. “So this let’s them have room for that if they want it.”

The Primary Plat request was unanimously approved by the plan commission.

The final two meetings of the Berne City Council for 2016 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 12.

— Jannaya Andrews