Bellmont vs South Adams, football webcast
Thursday, August 25, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Opening night for the Braves Friday as Bellmont looks to get their first win of the year against county-rival South Adams. Coverage of the game will begin around 6:45 p.m. with a pre-game show. Kick-off is slated for a 7 p.m. start time. To view the game, click the link below. Once on the page, log in with Facebook or with a username and password to enjoy the service for free!
Click this link to view game:
https://livestream.com/accounts/2267246/events/6227252
Category: