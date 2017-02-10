Bellmont vs DeKalb, boys BB webcast
Friday, February 10, 2017
DECATUR, IN
Tonight Bellmont hosts DeKalb in search of their first conference win in the NE8. The Braves' contest will begin around 7:30 p.m. after the JV game concludes. To view the game, click the link below. Once on the game site, log in with a username and password or else link up with Facebook. The service is free to use and enjoy. Go Braves!
To view the game, click this link:
https://livestream.com/accounts/2267246/events/6994394
