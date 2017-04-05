Bellmont vs Bluffton, softball webcast

Tonight the Squaws open up their softball slate against Wells County foe Bluffton at BHS Field. The game is slated for a 5 p.m. start (weather pending) with the DDD Pre-Game Show set for 4:45. To view the game, click the link below. Once on the game site, log in with a username and password or else connect with Facebook. The service is free to use to tell your friends and/or fans of Bellmont baseball and softball. The next broadcast is slated for Thursday, April 13 when the Squaws take on Concordia Lutheran. The baseball team's debut webcast is set for Monday, April 17 when they host Blackhawk Christian.

Use this link to view the game:

https://livestream.com/accounts/2267246/events/7229093