Beat the Pros: by the numbers

Staff Writer
Friday, March 17, 2017
DECATUR, IN

   An incredible 170 brackets were turned in for this year's edition of the Beat the Pros Challenge sponsored by the DDD. Here's a look at the brackets by the numbers:

Championship winner-

#1 Villanova- 26 brackets
#1 Kansas-   24
#1 Gonzaga- 24
#1 UNC-        21
#2 Arizona-   20
#3 UCLA-      18
#2 Duke-       17
#2 Kentucky-  6
#7 Michigan-  4
#4 Purdue-     3
#2 Louisville-  2
#3 Oregon, #4 Butler, #8 Miami, #5 Notre Dame, & #8 Wisconsin all have one bracket
 
Most frequent team in the final game:
#1 Villanova-    52 brackets
#1 Kansas-       45 
#2 Arizona-       41
#3 UCLA-         40
#1 UNC-           38
#2 Duke-          38
#1 Gonzaga-    31

