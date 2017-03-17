Beat the Pros: by the numbers
Friday, March 17, 2017
DECATUR, IN
An incredible 170 brackets were turned in for this year's edition of the Beat the Pros Challenge sponsored by the DDD. Here's a look at the brackets by the numbers:
Championship winner-
#1 Villanova- 26 brackets
#1 Kansas- 24
#1 Gonzaga- 24
#1 UNC- 21
#2 Arizona- 20
#3 UCLA- 18
#2 Duke- 17
#2 Kentucky- 6
#7 Michigan- 4
#4 Purdue- 3
#2 Louisville- 2
#3 Oregon, #4 Butler, #8 Miami, #5 Notre Dame, & #8 Wisconsin all have one bracket
Most frequent team in the final game:
#1 Villanova- 52 brackets
#1 Kansas- 45
#2 Arizona- 41
#3 UCLA- 40
#1 UNC- 38
#2 Duke- 38
#1 Gonzaga- 31
