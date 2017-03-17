Beat the Pros: by the numbers

An incredible 170 brackets were turned in for this year's edition of the Beat the Pros Challenge sponsored by the DDD. Here's a look at the brackets by the numbers:

Championship winner-

#1 Villanova- 26 brackets

#1 Kansas- 24

#1 Gonzaga- 24

#1 UNC- 21

#2 Arizona- 20

#3 UCLA- 18

#2 Duke- 17

#2 Kentucky- 6

#7 Michigan- 4

#4 Purdue- 3

#2 Louisville- 2

#3 Oregon, #4 Butler, #8 Miami, #5 Notre Dame, & #8 Wisconsin all have one bracket

Most frequent team in the final game:

#1 Villanova- 52 brackets

#1 Kansas- 45

#2 Arizona- 41

#3 UCLA- 40

#1 UNC- 38

#2 Duke- 38

#1 Gonzaga- 31