Beat the Pros complete prize list

The complete prize list for this year's Beat the Pros Contest is finally in with a few last minute additions from local businesses. The top 20 brackets will win prizes this year with the overall winner getting first dibs at the loot! Good luck bracketeers.

Editor's Note: The complete first round standings will be posted at some point tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon to give me time to grade 170 brackets!

Prize list:

4- $10 gift cards to Pizza King of Decatur

1- $25 gift card to Wings, Etc.

5- free 6-inch sub from Subway

2- Village Deli free car wash

1- $45 gift card to QuikStop

1- 18-hole w/ cart golf card at Cross Creek

1- $15 gift certificate to Indiana Pancake House

1- Free month access to Anytime Fitness w/ key ($95 value)

1- El Camino gift certificate (1 dinner, 1 soft drink)

1- gift basket from Great Clips (includes two free hair cut cards and assorted hair care products)

2- one full year subscription to the DDD