Beat the Pros Challenge: First Round standings

The opening round of the NCAA tournament did not yield the normal amount of jaw-dropping upsets this season, but that hasn't stopped the field to find some separation before the second round begins. With a chance to win as many as 32 points (one per game), the complete standings can be seen below. See how you stack up with the DDD Pros! The second round standings will be released sometime on Monday night.

30: AJ Kalver, Don Carper.

29: Don Gerke, Jennifer Mendez, Brendan Gilbert, Ken Grim, Stacy Krull.

28: Ray Reinhart, Barbara Sheets, John Macklin, Heath Mendez, Barb Meyer, Sam Meyer, Ed (no last name), Steve Harvey, Jason Spiegel, Isaiah Wellman, Peggy Hunter, Steve Schumm, Cindi Malone, Brady Malone, Jim Vogelwede, Joe Lose.

27: Kolton Fawbush, Randon Ripley, Barry Malone, Ian Gilbert, Jeff Strickler, Mike Kahlert, Brandon Grim, Tim Irwin, Dave Shaffer, Rhonda Kahlert, Nathan Scherer, Anthony Rekeweg, Donald Lengerich, (no name), Sam Beer, Sam Magnan, Scott Macklin.

26: Dylan Malone (DDD Pro), Joe Spaulding (DDD Pro), Dave Emenhiser, Margo Knefelkamp, Alena Wilson, Amy Bebout, Pat Kessler, Scott Heller, Ashley Jones, Chester Smith, Theresa Flaugher, Ed Hornick, Renee Bradford, Jeremy Razo, Joe Alberding, Daphne Wellman, Rodney Dennis, Ryan Wilson, Timothy Zeser, Alyson Spiegel, Mark Miller, Dave Krueckeberg, Mark Phegley, Craig Krull, Clifford Dennis, Jeff Rambo, Ken Bradford, Wally Gregg, Jim Wilson, Shane Gremaux, Todd Martinez, Tyler Hill, Johnny Lengerich, Lynn Ruble, Scott Christner, Gabbie Weaver, Kirk Flatter, James Compton.

25: Jim Hopkins (DDD Pro), Sally Minnick, Karen Heller, Stacie Knefelkamp, Jeff Fuelling, Zack Macklin, Phyllis Smith, Kevin Ripley, Steve Welch, Mason Martinez, Jen Krueckeberg, Bill Meyer, Sally Irwin, Scott Sheets, Mike Meyer, Blaine Johnson, Macey Spiegel, David Miller, Ken Krause, John Kenney, Hellen Mankey, Molly Carll, Gavin Hisner, Gavin Krull, Simba Jones, Darlene Zeitvogel, Sue Mankey, Jesse Smith, Maurice Schumm, Diane Macklin, Judy Eichenauer, Tessa Spiegel, Jane Selking, Tim Weaver, Tim Wilson, Rob Knefelkamp, Ryan Knefelkamp.

24: Jesse Lindsey (DDD Pro), Lucas Strickler, James Clark, Carl Risch, Major Spiegel, Mary Ripley, Linda Knittle, Ty Mankey, John Snyder, Phil Morgan, Taylor Bebout, Vernon Clark, Shane Hamrick, John Fuelling, Colin Mills, Paul Mankey, Max Eichenauer, Mindy Knefelkamp, Tom Hower, Carla Mills, Bob Shraluka, Rich Fisher, (no name), (no name), Jen Fuelling, Joyce Schultz, Claudia Liechty, John Miller.

23: Jannaya Andrews (DDD Pro), Angela Hall, Ashley Malone, Steve Arnold, Ronald Owen, Payton Selking, Larry Raudenbush, Jim Gremaux, Ben Kahlert, Kyli Mankey, Mike Marbach, James Briggs.

22: Mason Selking, Tim Ehlerding, Jim Inskeep, Randall Herman, Jack Green, (no name), Luther Krueger.

21: Noah Macklin, Yvonne Raudenbush, Joe Welch, Charlie Brune.

20: Grace Mills.

19: Christina Nichols.

17: Ann Wilson.

16: John Bollinger.