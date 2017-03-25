Beat the Pros Challenge: Elite Eight Standings

The field of 68 has whittled down to just eight as the games Thursday and Friday continued the shake-up of the standings in the DDD Beat the Pros Challenge. The eight will quickly become four Saturday and Sunday setting up next weekend's Final Four showdowns. See below for the complete standings. Those names listed below with an asterisk (*) are contestants who no longer have any more opportunities to score and are finals.

70: AJ Kalver.

68: Chester Smith, Steve Harvey.

67: Dave Shaffer.

66: Ruth Green, James Compton, Johnny Lengerich, Alena Wilson.

65: Scott Macklin, Ken Krause, Brendan Gilbert, Stacy Krull, Barry Malone, Ian Gilbert.

64: Jim Wilson, Rich Fisher, Jim Voglewede, Isaiah Wellman.

63: Helen Mankey, Don Gerke, Ken Grim, Mike Kahlert.

62: Alyson Spiegel, Jennifer Mendez, John Macklin, Cindi Malone, Pat Kessler, Jeremy Razo, Tyler Hill, Heath Mendez, Dave Emenhiser, Scott Heller.

61: Jen Krueckeberg, Sally Irwin, Angela Hall, Anthony Rekeweg, Stacie Knefelkamp, Phyllis Smith, Tessa Spiegel, Diane Macklin, Jesse Smith, Darlene Zeitvogel, Simba Jones, Jeff Strickler, Nathan Scherer, Zack Macklin, Sue Mankey.

60: Jim Inskeep, Barb Meyer, John Miller, Shane Hamrick, Dave Krueckeberg, Don Carper, Mark Miller, Steve Schumm, Mason Selking, Carla Mills, Taylor Bebout, Gabbie Weaver, Todd Martinez.

59: Gavin Hisner, Joann Welch, Kolten Fawbush, Randon Ripley, Rhonda Kahlert, Tim Wilson, Maurice Schumm.

58: Ben Fawbush, Ray Reinhart, Barbara Sheets, Jen Fuelling, John Fuelling, Joe Alberding, Ryan Wilson, Clifford Dennis, Craig Krull, Lucas Strickler, Ed, Linda Knittle.

57: Mason Martinez, Macey Spiegel, Sam Magnan, Ryan Kneflkamp, Karen Heller, Jeff Fuelling, Donald Lengerich*, Judy Eichenauer.

56: Joe Spaudling (DDD Pro), Ken Bradford, Wally Gregg, Shane Gremaux, Jason Spiegel, Vernon Clark, Rodney Dennis, James Clark, Major Spiegel, Timothy Zeser, Daphne Wellman.

55: Jim Gremaux, Ronald Owen, Steve Arnold, James Briggs, Ashley Malone, Rob Knefelkamp.

54: Jesse Lindsey (DDD Pro), Jack Green, Luther Krueger, Mark Phegley, Brady Malone, Phil Morgan, Margo Knefelkamp*, Teresa Flaugher*, Ashley James, Renee Bradford, Lynn Ruble, Kirk Flatter, Joyce Schultz, Jeff Arnold, Brandon Grim*, Paul Mankey.

53: Jim Hopkins (DDD Pro), Kevin Ripley, David Miller, Larry Raudenbush, Kyli Mankey, Kristina Nichols, Mike Marbaugh, Molly Carll.

52: Dylan Malone (DDD Pro), Andrew Schaefer, Bob Shraluka, Tom Hower, Claudia Liechty, Sam Meyer, John Snyder, Max Eichenauer, Amy Bebout.

51: Sam Beer, Tim Irwin, Blaine Johnson*, Mike Meyer, Noah Macklin, Charlie Brune, Ben Kahlert, Sally Minnick.

50: Ty Mankey, Mindy Knefelkamp.

49: Jim Fuelling*, Scott Sheets, Bill Meyer, Steve Welch.

48: Joe Lose*, Colin Mills, Scott Christner, Randall Herman, Monica Schaefer, Tim Ehlerding.

47: John Kenney, Tim Weaver, Gavin Krull, Payton Selking, Ryan Green.

46: Addie Schaefer, Peggy Hunter*, Mary Ripley.

45: Jannaya Andrews (DDD Pro), John Bollinger.

42: Grace Mills.

41: Yvonne Raudebush.

40: Carl Risch*.

34: Ed Hornick*.

31: Ann Wilson.