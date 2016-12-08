Be on the lookout for DDD photogs

It’s that time of year, and several residents are showing their cheer! We here at the DDD want to help spread that jolly spirit, without causing alarm to our fellow friends and neighbors.

So if your house is decorated for the holidays and you see someone outside with a camera, it just may be a DDD photog! We work the oddest of hours, from early (very early) mornings to late evenings and weekends, too, and don’t want to alarm anyone.

Feel free to come out and pose with your decor, give us your name, add an interesting fact or two or just say hello!

— Jannaya Andrews

