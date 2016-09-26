Auction will benefit Swiss Village site

The sixth annual Swiss Heritage benefit auction will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Sweitzer Barn on the grounds of the Swiss Heritage Museum in Berne. Food will be provided by Swiss Heritage Society.

Items on the block include auto and beauty products, entertainment, food, gift certificates — wide variety, furnishings and home decor, jewelry, lodging, outdoors and home maintenance, pet supplies, photography, services, toys and collectibles and lots of miscellaneous.

Proceeds will go toward the continued upkeep of the historical buildings.