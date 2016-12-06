Annual United Way meeting approaching

The annual meeting of United Way of Adams County will be held at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2017, in the Decatur Room at Adams Memorial Hospital. All members (those who have made a financial contribution to United Way of Adams County in 2016) are welcome to attend.

Reservations are required no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 3, 2017, to the United Way of Adams County office at 728-2056 or unitedwayadams@embarqmail.com.

Nominations are currently being accepted for the United Way of Adams County board of directors. To make a recommendation, complete the information below and send it via email to unitedwayadams@embarqmail.com by 4 p.m. Dec. 16, 2016.

“I would like to offer the following name. This person is a member in good standing of the United Way of Adams County (having contributed financial support in 2016) and has agreed to serve a three-year term, if elected.” Be sure to include the individual’s name, business, phone, nominated by (name), business, phone.

