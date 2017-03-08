Annual Spotlight on Decatur event is set for Saturday

Submitted article

The Spotlight Business Expo, presented by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Bellmont Middle School. This expo allows the community to examine businesses and industries in Decatur.

Admission to the expo is $2 per person and doubles as a free car wash at Tom Kelly or $7 off an oil change. Children 12 and younger are free.

• 8 a.m. — Bob Evans will offer breakfast;

• 8 a.m. — Curt Burnett from Limberlost State Historical Site will give the early bird presentation. Burnette, the Naturalist/Program Developer for the Limberlost State Historic Site was born in central Illinois and grew up on a hog farm/grain elevator until his family moved to northwest Indiana when he was 14. He graduated from Kankakee Valley High School near Demotte and went on to receive a B. S. degree in Wildlife Science from Purdue University.

After a few years of zoo work in Lafayette and Indianapolis, Burnette headed south to New Orleans where he remained for 22 years working at the Audubon Zoo, a nature center, an endangered species breeding center, a swamp tour, a nuisance animal control business, and part-time at a community college as a teacher. Hurricane Katrina prompted his move back home to Indiana, where he was a senior zookeeper at the Indianapolis Zoo for 4.5 years.

Burnette will speak briefly about Gene Stratton-Porter’s history with Decatur. He will also mention what is new at Limberlost this year and what the Limberlost State Historic Site offers to the region through its facilities and programs and through our close relationship with the Limberlost Nature Preserves;

• 9-11 a.m. — Jim Pollock will identify glassware, with Susie Ballard, a Fenton dealer, appraising Fentonware at the Adams County Historical booth;

• 9:30 a.m. — Wabash Valley District Pinewood Derby check-in in auxiliary gym;

• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Wabash Valley District Pinewood Derby will be held in the auxiliary gym. Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. on the Spotlight stage. For more information about the derby, contact Steve Higgins at 710-5637 or Steven.Higgens@Scouting.org;

• 10:30 a.m. — Bob Evans lunch will begin serving lunch;

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Jack Macklin will appraise U.S. coins at the Adams County Historical booth;

• 11 a.m. — Registration for the nationally sanctioned Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pulling competition at the front door of the middle school. Only for children 3-10 years old;

• 12 p.m. Tractor Pedal Pulling competition. Trophies will awarded to first, second and third place for age groups 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10. Winners will be announced at the Spotlight stage after the event;

• 12 p.m. — Decatur Downdog owner, Jenny Bowers Shultz, yoga instructor, registered nurse, will be center stage where she will share a 30 minute demonstration of chair yoga and meditation.

For more information about Spotlight, call 724-2604.



