Annual FFA Breakfast set for Saturday

The Bellmont FFA Chapter is hosting its second annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Preble Fireman's Park.

Tickets for the event are $7 pre-sale and may be purchased from any FFA member. Walk-ins at the door are $8. Children age 5 and younger are free.

The pancake and sausage meal will include three pancakes, two sausage patties and your choice of a drink. Drink options include coffee, milk, orange juice and water.

“This is a great way to support our local students and FFA program,” stated Leah Thompson, school and community relations for North Adams Community Schools. “Each of our FFA students are exposed to some truly valuable opportunities, including the opportunity to develop and enhance leadership skills and qualities at FFA conferences and events. With the community’s support, proceeds from this fundraiser will help ensure that our students continue to have these opportunities available and accessible to them.”

Money from the event will benefit the FFA Chapter and help sponsor or offset the costs for its members to attend upcoming trips and registrations.

The event is open to the public.

“We invite you to join us for some great food and great company,” added Thompson. “And let’s not forget, a great cause, too!”