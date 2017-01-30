Annual Ag Extravaganza set for Tuesday
Monday, January 30, 2017
DECATUR, IN
The 10th annual Ag Extravaganza will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall. The Ag Extravaganza is a combined annual meeting of the Adams County agencies of Soil & Water Conservation District, Farm Bureau and Pork Producers.
A business meeting and election will be held at the meeting.
The featured speaker will be Greg Shoup, WANE-TV meteorologist, speaking on “Our Extended Forecast Outlook.”
For more details go to www. Adams CountySoilandWater.com.
