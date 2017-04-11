Annual ‘Run for the Fallen’ event charges through Adams County May 12

Submitted article



Honor and Remember Inc. and its Indiana chapter are partnering in a special event to call attention to and honor the men and women who have recently died in military service to America. A team of 20 active military, veterans and dedicated community members throughout Indiana and across the United States will embark on a more than 140 mile journey to honor every Indiana service member who died as a result of serving during the War on Terror and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn.

Each mile of the route will be dedicated to an individual Indiana hero and his or her family. The run team will stop at each “Hero Marker” (each mile marker) to give individual tribute to waiting Gold Star family members, friends and comrades. The goal of the event is to create a more than 140 mile memorial trail through Indiana. Each hero marker tribute will include a biographical description of the hero along with American and Honor and Remember Flags.

Indiana “Run for the Fallen” will kick off at 7:30 a.m. May 12 with a “start” ceremony at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the three-day 140 mile run through Indiana cities and counties, including Fort Wayne, Decatur, Berne, Geneva, Portland, Redkey, Albany, Muncie, Yorktown, Daleville, Anderson and Pendleton to finish on May 14 at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Plaza downtown Indianapolis.

For more information and to find out how to participate by joining the run, or to donate or volunteer, visit the Indiana Run for the Fallen website at www.inrunforthefallen.org or www.HonorandRemember.org.

About Honor and Remember Inc. — After the death of his eldest son, Tony, in Iraq, Gold Star father George Lutz recognized the need to educate the nation on the precious cost of freedom. His mission became raising awareness about the sacrifice made by military men and women who died for their country through the creation and establishment of a distinct and tangible symbol.

The Honor and Remember Flag was unveiled nationally Memorial Day 2008 to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of our fallen military heroes and their families. The flag is now being endorsed by veteran and service organizations and adopted by cities and states as an official symbol. It is flown by patriotic Americans across the nation, well on its way to becoming a nationally accepted symbol of remembrance. To learn more, and sign the petition to support this campaign, visit www.honorandremember.org

About Run for the Fallen — Jon Belona, inspired after the death of his college roommate and friend 1LT Michael Cleary in Iraq, created a national run of remembrance. Beginning Flag Day, June 14, 2008, a dedicated team of runners ran across America from Fort Irwin, Calif., to Arlington National Cemetery, one mile for every member of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Marines killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Each year since the run across America, runners from around the world have joined Run for the Fallen in remembering our fallen heroes. More than 180,000 miles have been collectively run in remembrance of those fallen in those recent operations.