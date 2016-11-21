And the top photo winners are ...
The 2017 Decatur Daily Democrat calendar is here! Once again we were overwhelmed with the amount of amazing photos we received from our readers. It made choosing only 12 a difficult job, so we added a few bonus photos as well.
Our cover photo — and first place prize winner — was submitted by Joe Gorman. The photo (top right) of little Hazel and Callen Gorman cuddled together as they watched dad, Joey, combine beans on great-grandma Evelyn Keuneke’s farm in Preble Township was too much to resist.
Taking the second place spot was a photo submitted by Sharon Norman of Decatur, (center) a sunrise harvest photo taken earlier this year.
Coming in third place was a bit of a different view, with a nighttime Chicago skyline submitted by Kim McCord of Decatur (lower right).
Congratulations to our winners! Stop by the Democrat office at 141 S. 2nd St. to claim your prize.
A special thank you to all who submitted photos! Be sure to save you special pics for 2018!
