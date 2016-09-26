AMBER ALERT

The Allen County Sheriff is investigating the abduction of two children from Fort Wayne.

Liliana Hernandez, 7, is a white female, 3-feet, 4-inches tall, with long brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black nightgown.

Rene Pasztor, 6, is a white male, 3-feet tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts.

The children were last seen at 6:21 a.m. in Fort Wayne, and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The Allen County Sheriff believes the children were likely abducted by their non-custodial mother, Amber Pasztor, 29, who is a white female, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 250 pounds, with long blonde hair.

Amber is believed to be with Frank Macomber. He is a 65-year-old white man. They were last seen in a 1999 Mercury Mystique, tan or silver in color with an Indiana license plate 982MJS.

If you have any information on these children, contact the Allen County Sheriff at 260-449-7661.