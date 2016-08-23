AC board will meet in closed door session
Tuesday, August 23, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The Adams Central Community Schools Board of Education will hold an executive session at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the performance of individual employees and to discuss strategy with respect to initiation litigation that is either pending or has been threatened.
The board will also hold a budget workshop immediately following at 7 p.m. The board will use this time to work on the budget.
Both meetings will take place in the central office board room.
