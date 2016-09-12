AC board to meet Tuesday
Monday, September 12, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The Adams Central Community Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
On the board’s agenda is approval of payment vouchers, approval for roof structure work, discussion of the potential new building project and a policy review.
Also to be discussed are personnel board action items, including elementary lead teacher recommendations, and approval of salary adjustments.
The meeting will end with the superintendent’s report.
