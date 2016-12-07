AC @ Bellmont, wrestling webcast

The exciting rivalry on the mat between Bellmont and Adams Central is renewed tonight at the Teepee. In addition to the match-up, Bellmont is celebrating their 30th anniversary of their first state title. Join us on the webcast as we call all the action starting after the JV complete at approximately 6:30 p.m. To view, click the link below. Once on the game site, log in with Facebook or create your own username and password to use the site for free! Good luck to both teams!

To view the game, click the link below:

https://livestream.com/accounts/2267246/events/6733531