9 area residents arrested during drug sweep by DETECT force

Submitted by Leonard Corral

Det./Lt. Decatur Police

A nine month investigation into drug activity in Adams County concluded with four people being arrested last week on drug dealing warrants.

The Adams/Wells DETECT Drug Task Force, comprised of law enforcement agencies from the Adams County Sheriff’s, Decatur Police, Berne Police, Bluffton Police and Wells County Sheriff’s departments conducted the investigations.

Those arrested are:

• Stephen W. Price II, 33, Decatur, was charged with dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony; and Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony;

• James J. Bucher, 41, Huntington, was arrested for Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Synthetic Identity Deception, a Level 6 Felony; and Theft, a class A Misdemeanor;

• Danny L. Hepworth, 48, Decatur, was charged with 2 counts Dealing in a Synthetic Drug/Synthetic Lookalike Substance, a Level 6 Felony;

• Jemma R. Smith, 22 , Berne, was arrested for 2 counts Dealing in a Synthetic Drug/Synthetic Lookalike Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor.

DETECT also previously arrested in the months long investigation on drug dealing warrants were:

• Tammy J. Burns, 46, Decatur, was charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony; and Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony;

• Megan M. Boothby, 29, Decatur, was arrested for Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony; and Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 5 Felony;

• Kenneth E. Fryback, 56, Decatur, was charged with Unlawful sale of a Legend Drugs, a Level 6 Felony; Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 Felony; and Dealing in Drug Paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor

• Matthew J. Boneff, 38 , Decatur, was arrested for Unlawful sale of a Legend Drugs, a Level 6 Felony; and Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, a class A Misdemeanor

• Betty G. Rodriguez, 34, Decatur, was charged with two counts of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony;

• Edward E. Davis, 40, Decatur, was arrested for Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony; and Dealing in Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Several weeks ago DETECT led by Bluffton PD conducted a drug sweep of 12 drug dealers in Wells County.

