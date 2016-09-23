‘Active Aging Week’ schedule

The Arthur and Gloria Muselman Wellness Pavilion will host the fifth annual Active Aging Week from Sunday-Friday.

Active Aging Week promotes the benefits of a healthy lifestyle on a national scale by providing older adults the opportunity to experience themed activities and exercise in a safe, friendly and fun atmosphere.

For a complete schedule contact the Arthur and Gloria Muselman Wellness Pavilion at 589-4496 or visit the website at www.swissvillage.org.

Sept. 25

2 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies: Torch Walk, Refreshments, and Music with Doug Milligan

Sept. 26

6 a.m. — Senior water aerobics;

8 a.m. — Senior water aerobics / walking;

9 a.m. — Senior yoga class;

10 a.m. — Shuffleboard (come and learn the game);

1 p.m. — SilverSneakers Classic;

2 p.m. — Tiki Bar snacks / samples;

2:30 p.m. — Olympic theme food demonstration / tasting.



Sept. 27

9 a.m. — Senior weight room instruction;

9 a.m. — Senior water walking;

9:45 a.m. — Senior water toning;

11 a.m. — Free senior lunch with guest speaker: Dr. Greggory Bell, 1956 long jump gold medal Olympian.

Sept. 28

6 a.m. — Senior water aerobics;

8 a.m. — Senior water aerobics / walking;

9 a.m. — Senior yoga class;

10 a.m. — Shuffleboard Tournament (register by 2 p.m. Tuesday);

1 p.m. — SilverSneakers Classic;

2 p.m. — Tiki Bar snacks / samples;

2:30 p.m. — Shuffleboard Tournament continued.

Sept. 29

9 a.m. — Senior weight room instruction;

9 a.m. — Senior water walking;

9:45 a.m. — Senior water toning;

10 a.m. — Fellowship Point carry-in and games, cornhole, fishing, hiking. Carry-in begins 11:30 a.m. (Bring a dish to share, and a camp chair);

7 p.m. — Campfire and Sing-along Outside at Pavilion

(Bring a camp chair).



Sept. 30

5 a.m.-noon — Senior Triathlon (Complete On Your Own);

1p.m. — Closing ceremonies, awards and door prizes.