‘Active Aging Week’ schedule
The Arthur and Gloria Muselman Wellness Pavilion will host the fifth annual Active Aging Week from Sunday-Friday.
Active Aging Week promotes the benefits of a healthy lifestyle on a national scale by providing older adults the opportunity to experience themed activities and exercise in a safe, friendly and fun atmosphere.
For a complete schedule contact the Arthur and Gloria Muselman Wellness Pavilion at 589-4496 or visit the website at www.swissvillage.org.
Sept. 25
2 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies: Torch Walk, Refreshments, and Music with Doug Milligan
Sept. 26
6 a.m. — Senior water aerobics;
8 a.m. — Senior water aerobics / walking;
9 a.m. — Senior yoga class;
10 a.m. — Shuffleboard (come and learn the game);
1 p.m. — SilverSneakers Classic;
2 p.m. — Tiki Bar snacks / samples;
2:30 p.m. — Olympic theme food demonstration / tasting.
Sept. 27
9 a.m. — Senior weight room instruction;
9 a.m. — Senior water walking;
9:45 a.m. — Senior water toning;
11 a.m. — Free senior lunch with guest speaker: Dr. Greggory Bell, 1956 long jump gold medal Olympian.
Sept. 28
6 a.m. — Senior water aerobics;
8 a.m. — Senior water aerobics / walking;
9 a.m. — Senior yoga class;
10 a.m. — Shuffleboard Tournament (register by 2 p.m. Tuesday);
1 p.m. — SilverSneakers Classic;
2 p.m. — Tiki Bar snacks / samples;
2:30 p.m. — Shuffleboard Tournament continued.
Sept. 29
9 a.m. — Senior weight room instruction;
9 a.m. — Senior water walking;
9:45 a.m. — Senior water toning;
10 a.m. — Fellowship Point carry-in and games, cornhole, fishing, hiking. Carry-in begins 11:30 a.m. (Bring a dish to share, and a camp chair);
7 p.m. — Campfire and Sing-along Outside at Pavilion
(Bring a camp chair).
Sept. 30
5 a.m.-noon — Senior Triathlon (Complete On Your Own);
1p.m. — Closing ceremonies, awards and door prizes.
Category: