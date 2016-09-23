‘Active Aging Week’ schedule

Staff Writer
Friday, September 23, 2016
DECATUR, IN

    The Arthur and Gloria Muselman Wellness Pavilion will host the fifth annual Active Aging Week from Sunday-Friday.
    Active Aging Week promotes the benefits of a healthy lifestyle on a national scale by providing older adults the opportunity to experience themed activities and exercise in a safe, friendly and fun atmosphere.
    For a complete schedule contact the Arthur and Gloria Muselman Wellness Pavilion at 589-4496 or visit the website at www.swissvillage.org.

Sept. 25
    2 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies: Torch Walk, Refreshments, and Music with Doug Milligan

Sept. 26
    6 a.m. — Senior water aerobics;
    8 a.m. — Senior water aerobics / walking;
    9 a.m. — Senior yoga class;
    10 a.m. — Shuffleboard (come and learn the game);
    1 p.m. — SilverSneakers Classic;
    2 p.m. — Tiki Bar snacks / samples;
    2:30 p.m. — Olympic theme food demonstration / tasting.
 
 Sept. 27
    9 a.m. — Senior weight room instruction;
    9 a.m. — Senior water walking;
    9:45 a.m. — Senior water toning;
    11 a.m. — Free senior lunch with guest speaker: Dr. Greggory Bell, 1956 long jump gold medal Olympian.

Sept. 28
    6 a.m. — Senior water aerobics;
    8 a.m. — Senior water aerobics / walking;
    9 a.m. — Senior yoga class;
    10 a.m. — Shuffleboard Tournament (register by 2 p.m. Tuesday);
    1 p.m. — SilverSneakers Classic;
    2 p.m. — Tiki Bar snacks / samples;
    2:30 p.m. — Shuffleboard Tournament continued.                   

Sept. 29
    9 a.m. — Senior weight room instruction;
    9 a.m. — Senior water walking;
    9:45 a.m. — Senior water toning;
    10 a.m. — Fellowship Point carry-in and games, cornhole, fishing, hiking. Carry-in begins 11:30 a.m. (Bring a dish to share, and a camp chair);
    7 p.m. — Campfire and Sing-along Outside at Pavilion
(Bring a camp chair).
                      
 Sept. 30
    5 a.m.-noon — Senior Triathlon (Complete On Your Own);
    1p.m. — Closing ceremonies, awards and door prizes.

